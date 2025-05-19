UH Board of Regents approve housing, meal fee increases

The UH System Board of Regents met May 14 at the Hilton UH Campus Hotel for its second quarterly meeting of 2025.

Changes to optional fees

No increases to tuition or academic fees were announced. However, for fiscal year 2026, both UH main campus and UH-Victoria proposed a 5% increase in housing costs, raising the average cost per semester by $231 and $181 at respective campuses.

Meal plans are also expected to rise in line with food and labor price indexes. Residential plans at UH will increase between $90 and $125 per semester while commuter plans will rise between $20 and $60.

Parking garage fees will remain the same but zone tier parking will increase between $15 and $50 per academic year.

The Textbook Access Program will rise by $40, increasing from $299 in fiscal year 2025 to $339 in fiscal year 2026.

“Given the inflation, the cost has gone up,” said UH President and Chancellor Renu Khator. “If we do not increase the auxiliary rate, then academic money would subsidize the auxiliaries. We want to keep academic money for academic uses.”

Regents also approved authority for Khator to modify UH’s test-optional admissions policy and to negotiate and execute non-construction contracts over $1 million for goods or services across the UH System.

Athletics, Final Four impact

Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Eddie Nuñez presented the monetary value earned through media coverage for UH. It estimated to about $6.1 billion in advertising value equivalency. During the Final Four, UH was mentioned more than 129,000 times on social media.

Nuñez said the University has attracted new donors and companies since its Final Four appearance. A partnership with a Fortune 500 company is expected to be finalized soon.

Legislative developments

UH-Victoria will transfer to the Texas A&M System, according to vice chancellor of government and community relations Jason Smith. The bill is awaiting Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature.

Honoring Tilman Fertitta

This was the first meeting held without former chairman Tilman Fertitta, who recently resigned from the board after being appointed U.S. ambassador to Italy and San Marino. A resolution of appreciation for Fertitta was presented during the meeting.

“We can’t be prouder of Fertitta and what he’s done for this University,” said Vice Chairman and acting Chairman John McCall Jr. “His legacy will live on forever.”

McCall will continue to serve as acting chairman until a new chair is named.

Student regent recognition

The student regent appointed by Governor Greg Abbott in 2024, Tomas Bryan, was recognized as his term ends May 31. Bryan recently graduated with a Master of Science in finance with a specialization in investment banking and private equity.

Chancellor’s report

Khator reported that more than 10,400 students graduated across the UH System in spring 2025.

Two new deans were announced, Xianjun Geng for the C. T. Bauer College of Business and Yarneccia Dyson for the Graduate College of Social Work.

The Hobby School of Public Affairs broke ground on its new $52 million, 42,000-square-foot facility, scheduled for completion in 2027.

[email protected]