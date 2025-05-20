Moa Svedenskiold wraps up play NCAA Championships

Houston women’s golf junior Moa Svedenskiold concluded play in the NCAA Championships on Sunday, finishing with a third-round score of 77 at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa.

The weekend marked only the third time a Cougar earned an individual NCAA Championships appearance, behind Leonie Harm in 2018 and 2016, and Karen Fredgaard in 2021.

Svedenskiold began tournament play on Friday, posting a score of 74, which tied for 64th place.

She finished Friday with five consecutive pars but struggled early in her first nine holes after bogeying on hole No. 1 of the par-72 course.

After making par on the next two holes, Svedenskiold bogeyed holes No. 4 and No. 7, finishing her first nine at 2-over par.

At the end of Saturday, Svedenskiold was tied for 103rd with a score of 152 after two days of championship play.

Through the first 12 holes of the evening, she was 5-over after bogeying on holes No. 10 and No. 12.

In her first nine of the day, Svedenskiold recorded two birdies between holes No. 4 and No. 6.

Svedenskiold saved some of her best swings for last, recording three bogeys over a span of four holes during her second nine on Sunday.

Her total score through the tournament’s first three rounds was 229, which tied her for 120th place. Only the top nine finishers advance past the third round, marking the end of her NCAA Championships appearance and season.

Svedenskiold led Houston with a 71.93 scoring average, four top-five finishes and five top-10 showings.