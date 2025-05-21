Antoine Jean wins Big 12 Pitcher of the Year

History was made Tuesday as left-handed graduate pitcher Antoine Jean was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Year following a dominant display on the mound throughout the season while also making the All-Big 12 First Team.

The Montreal, Canada, native became the first reliever in Big 12 history to win the award.

Jean also became the seventh Cougar to win Conference Pitcher of the Year, the first since Aaron Flecther won it in 2018 in the AAC and the first Cougar to win a Big 12 award.

Jean led the league in strikeouts per nine innings pitched (second in the nation), hits allowed, hits allowed per nine innings (second in the nation), strikeout-to-walk ratio, opponent batting average and WHIP.

He also tied for first in saves, second in runs allowed, earned runs allowed, ERA, pitcher WAR (pWAR) and third in total strikeouts.

In Big 12 play, Jean went 3-0 with 72 strikeouts, with Houston winning 10 of the 12 games he appeared in. He struck out 5+ hitters in 12 games and 7+ in six.

Jean recorded 104 strikeouts throughout the season, joining Ryan Wagner as the only Cougar relief pitchers to toss 100+ strikeouts in a single season.

Jean will be a key player for UH as they compete in the Big 12 Tournament in Arlington, Texas.