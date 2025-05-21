BREAKING: Coach Kelvin Sampson and University of Houston agree to new four-year contract

Coach Kelvin Sampson and the University of Houston have agreed on a contract extension that will run through the 2028-29 season and keep him as one of the highest-paid coaches in college basketball, it was announced Wednesday morning.

Sampson had two years remaining on his current deal and will now be at the helm for at least four more seasons.

“It is hard to truly put into words what Kelvin Sampson has meant to our men’s basketball program, our athletics department, our university and our greater Houston community,” athletic director Eddie Nuñez said.

Houston, coming off a national championship appearance and a program-record 35 wins, had its most successful season under Sampson’s 11-year tenure. The program has also won back-to-back Big 12 conference championships and won its first-ever Big 12 tournament this past season.

Overall, UH has boasted a record of 299-84 in Sampson’s 11 seasons with the program, leaving him one win shy of 300. His 799 wins as a coach leave him just one shy of the exclusive 800 club.

Sampson was the national coach of the year in 2024 and has won back-to-back coach of the year honors in the Big 12, as well as four times in the AAC from 2018-23.