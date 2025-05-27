BREAKING: Milos Uzan to return for 2025-26 season, withdraw from NBA draft

Houston men’s basketball junior guard Milos Uzan plans to withdraw from the NBA draft and return for his senior campaign, according to his agent Aman Dhesi of PNW Sports.

Uzan, who emerged as one of the top guards in college basketball this past 2024-25 season, declared for the NBA draft on April 13, while maintaining his college eligibility.

With Uzan deciding to return, junior guard Pop Isaacs decommitted from UH and will transfer to Texas A&M, according to his agency PNW Sports.

Uzan rejoins a Houston team coming off its fourth-ever national championship appearance, back-to-back Big 12 conference titles, a program-record 35 wins and what should be the preseason No. 1 team in college basketball.

After spending two seasons in Oklahoma, Uzan transferred to Houston, where he saw career-bests in points per game (11.4), 3-point percentage (43%), free throw percentage (78.3%) and assist-to-turnover ratio (3.0).

Houston will now return three starters from last season’s national title runner-up in Uzan, sophomore forward Joseph Tugler and redshirt junior guard Emanuel Sharp.

