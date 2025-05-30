UH launches AI chatbot to support students

UH has launched an AI-powered chatbot to assist students with common questions around the clock.

The chatbot, named Shasta, is powered by IvyQuantum and is designed to provide instant, personalized responses to students, faculty, staff and visitors, according to a university-wide email. It is available at no cost to UH departments.

Shasta is currently accessible through the websites of the Office of Admissions, Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid, Student Business Services and the Office of the University Registrar. More departments will be added in spring 2025 as part of a phased rollout.

The tool is intended to reduce wait times and improve the student experience by answering questions related to topics such as residency status, FAFSA, financial balances and transcript submissions.

“Shasta provides instant, personalized support at no cost to UH departments,” said senior vice president for academic affairs and provost Diane Z. Chase.

The University’s AI Solutions team, in collaboration with Ivy.ai, will offer onboarding, training and system integration support to departments. The chatbot is compatible with platforms like PeopleSoft, Canvas and Symplicity and will be regularly optimized based on user interactions.

Students can learn more at uh.edu/shastabot.

This is a developing story and The Cougar will continue to report on it.

[email protected]