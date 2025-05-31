Six Cougars punch tickets to NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Senior Jamar Marshall clocked the third-fastest time of the day at 13.19, followed closely by fellow senior John Adesola at 13.26 (+2.5) in the 110-meter hurdles. As the pair embraced, Houston track and field celebrated securing two of its six total bids to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

“That emotion right there is the raw emotion that I have for any of my teammates,” Marshall said of Adesola and his hurdle group. “I just love him so much, especially since they have seen me at my lowest. I want to support them at their highest.”

Later that evening, senior Trey East III added to Houston’s growing list of qualifiers. He punched two tickets to nationals, one in the 400 meters with a time of 45.84, and another in the 4×400-meter relay, where he teamed with freshmen Damarien Jacobs, King Taylor and Sahfi Reed to run a season-best 3:03.49.

Though the relay group became competitive quickly, injuries and conflicting meet schedules had kept them from running together consistently throughout the season.

“Nobody ever saw us coming,” East III said. “So as soon as we knew we were all here, all healthy, we’re not tired, we are going to do something special.”

The Cougars’ first qualifier of the day came in the high jump, where sophomore Antrea Mita earned his second outdoor national championship appearance with a clearance of 2.17 meters.

Adesola, meanwhile, had little time to celebrate his hurdles qualification. Just 20 minutes later, he returned to the track for the first heat of the 100 meters, where he clocked a 10.09, one spot shy of advancing.

His day began in the 4×100-meter relay alongside freshman Noah Hanson, junior Ryan Mulholland and senior Brice Chabot, with the team running a 39.48, one spot shy of a trip to Eugene.

The group competed without sophomore Cayden Broadnax and freshman Germain Smith-Mata, who were removed with minor injuries following Wednesday’s first-round events.

Senior Grant Levesque secured his spot at the NCAA Outdoor Championships ahead of the West Regional, qualifying with a top time of 14.18 at the Big 12 Championship.

All qualifiers will compete in Eugene, Ore., from June 11-14.

[email protected]