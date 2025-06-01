Houston women miss NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships for first time since 2017

Last season, UH had representatives in four NCAA Outdoor Championships events: freshman Michaela Mouton in the women’s 400 meters behind a school record of 50.96; graduate Kelly-Ann Beckford in the women’s 800 meters; graduate Sydni Townsend in the women’s 400-meter hurdles and senior Iman Babineaux, who competed alongside Mouton, Beckford and Townsend in the women’s 4×400-meter relay.

Saturday also marked the end of a six-year run, dating back to 2018, in which Houston had at least one woman compete in the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Despite their season-best time of 44.21 in the women’s 4×100-meter relay this year, Houston fell short by four spots.

Junior Kaycee McCoy competed in the women’s 100-meter hurdles, recording a personal-best time of 13.20 seconds. Finishing in 15th place, McCoy was just .06 seconds away from securing a top-12 position and qualifying for the national championships.

Houston’s third and final event on Saturday showcased freshman Invida Maurina, who placed 17th in the 800 meters with a time of 2:05.87.

[email protected]