Houston’s Joseph Tugler to miss summer workouts amid foot surgery

Houston forward Joseph Tugler, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, underwent surgery on his right foot in late April and will be unavailable for summer workouts as he rehabs the injury, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Cougar on Monday.

Tugler is currently using a medical scooter and is expected to return to practice in October.

The 6-foot-8 rising junior broke the same foot at the end of the 2023-24 season. It is not yet known what prompted his most recent surgery.

During his sophomore campaign he played in all 40 games and led the team with 77 blocked shots, while averaging 5.5 points and 5.9 rebounds a game.

