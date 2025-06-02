Make the most of your summer with these free activities

With summer vacation in full swing, Houston is abuzz with various events and exhibitions, many of which offer free admission or special deals for students and families.

From museum nights to outdoor concerts, the city provides numerous opportunities to enjoy cultural and recreational activities without breaking the bank.

Free Museum Days and Cultural Experiences

​​The Blaffer Art Museum at UH will reopen June 7 and continue offering free admission to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring contemporary art exhibitions that appeal to a wide audience.

The Houston Museum of Natural Science offers free general admission to its permanent exhibits every Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m., allowing visitors to explore its extensive collections without charge.

Similarly, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, offers free admission on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., providing art enthusiasts with access to a variety of artworks. Students from the University’s School of Art receive free admission on any day the museum is open with valid proof and their Cougar Card.

Families can also enjoy the Children’s Museum Houston during its Free Family Night every Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m., offering interactive exhibits and activities designed for children of all ages.

Outdoor Activities and Performances

Discovery Green’s “Screen on the Green” brings free movie nights to the heart of downtown. One upcoming screening includes Summer of Soul, directed by Questlove, which describes the Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969, a vibrant celebration of Black history, music and culture.

Community Festivals and Events

The Frida Festival returns May 31 for its 20th annual celebration honoring the life and legacy of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The free event features live music, art and cultural performances, offering attendees an immersive glimpse into Kahlo’s world.

Nature lovers can head to the Waugh Drive Bridge to witness the nightly appearance of Mexican free-tailed bats at dusk. This natural spectacle is free to the public, offering an educational and memorable experience for all ages.

Bat chats and tours started in April and are scheduled to run through October. A bat colony can also be found at the Watonga Boulevard Bridge.

With a packed schedule of free and student-friendly events, Houston’s summer calendar invites locals and visitors alike to explore the city’s rich cultural landscape.

