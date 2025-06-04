From Goodison to Elgin: Williams takes charge in Houston

Ben Williams was introduced as head coach of the Houston soccer team this past February, becoming the seventh coach in the program’s history. Williams quickly got to work with the team for the five-game spring season, which began February 28.

“I am truly honored to join the University of Houston and lead the soccer program,” Williams said. “I am excited to begin this journey and connect with our student-athletes, coaches, and support staff to cultivate a culture of excellence in Houston.”

His hiring follows a remarkable season at Stephen F. Austin State University, where he led the Ladyjacks to both the Southland Conference regular season and tournament championships.

Under his leadership, SFA achieved a 14-win season, the most significant single-season turnaround in Division 1 and earned a spot in the NCAA tournament. The team also ranked fourth nationally in goals per game (3.0) and seventh in shutouts (13).

Before his SFA tenure, Williams served as the assistant head coach at the University of Texas at San Antonio, where the Roadrunners set a program record for the fewest goals conceded (13). He also spent two seasons at Miami University (OH), contributing to the team’s best season since 2015 and helping four players earn All-Mid-American Conference honors.

Williams’ coaching career began as a volunteer assistant at Oklahoma State University from 2015 to 2017, where he helped the Cowgirls to two Big 12 tournament appearances and a 2016 NCAA Tournament berth. He also held roles as the Girls’ ECNL Director and coach at Albion Hurricanes FC in Houston, mentoring multiple youth and full national team players from various countries.

A native of Liverpool, England, Williams played collegiately at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, where he won three regular-season conference championships and participated in four national tournaments, reaching the Elite Eight in 2013. He also played two seasons in the Premier Development League for Vermont Voltage.

Williams holds a USSF A License, NSCAA Premier License and NSCAA Level 3 Goalkeeping Diploma.

“It’s a rare privilege to represent a city you love,” Williams said.

