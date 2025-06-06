UH begins phase one of the Centennial Construction Project

June 1 the UH officially launched phase one of its Centennial Construction Project, a $43 million project designed to reshape areas on campus in preparation of the University’s 100th anniversary in 2027.

The project was planned in 2020 by the Centennial Master Plan committee established by President and Vice Chancellor Renu Khator.

“Feedback from students, faculty and staff helped shape the priorities for this project, particularly the desire for more walkable, connected and collaborative spaces,” said director of media relations Bryan Luhn. “The plan reflects a shared goal of creating a welcoming, vibrant campus that supports student well-being, academic collaboration and school pride.”

The University has released mock drawings of what the redesign will look like once it is completed.

The revamp will include more trees to create shade, promoting a more walkable campus and more seating spaces for students. These changes will promote an aesthetic campus that leaves a strong first impression.

This redesign will impact foot and vehicular traffic in certain areas as well.

University Drive

University Drive serves as one of the main entrance to UH. It will go through a complete transformation to fabricate a pedestrian-first passageway that leads directly to Cullen Performance Hall.

With this renovation, all of University drive will remain closed to vehicular traffic from June 1, 2025 through 2026.

Drop off, pick up and loading/unloading zones will be redirected for Student Center South/North, M.D. Anderson Library, Ezekiel W. Cullen Building and Cullen Performance Hall will be redirected to 20-minute zones in lots 1B and 1E, accessible from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

For longer-term loading and unloading needs, visitor parking will be available in Welcome Center North or East Garages.

Campus shuttle stops such as Cougar Ride and Cougar Line will be relocated to the Welcome Center North Garage.

Centennial Plaza area

The area between E. Cullen Building and Charles F. McElhinney Hall will be transformed into a centennial plaza, making it a space right in the center designed for daily use of students and faculty. This area will be used for events and as a general gathering area for students to use.

In this area, Farish Hall will be demolished and construction fencing will be set up around the entire zone.

Wilhelmina’s Grove

Wilhelmina’s Grove, adjacent to Cullen Family Plaza, will undergo landscaping upgrades and will add seating and shaded areas to create a more comfortable and usable space for students.

Despite certain walkways being closed for construction, the University has ensured they will be creating pedestrian and ADA-compliant paths throughout University Drive.

[email protected]