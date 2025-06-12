BREAKING: Individual spotted carrying handgun outside General Service Building, students advised to avoid area

Editor’s note: This store has been updated according to the most recent facts available.

Earlier this morning, UHPD sent out an alert informing students about an individual carrying a black semi-automatic handgun outside the General Service Building. UHPD has also requested students to avoid the area until further notice.

The suspect is described as a light skin Black male or Hispanic, wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans. Students are requested to keep an eye out for any new updates.

Around 11:15 a.m., UHPD sent out an update informing students that the area was searched by UHPD, and determined that the area is safe to resume normal operations. UHPD will continue to investigate.

This is a developing story and the Cougar will continue to report on it.

