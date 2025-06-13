Cougar hurdlers take third and fourth as Houston competes at NCAA Outdoor Championships

The nation’s third and fourth-fastest 110-meter hurdlers are Cougars.

Houston seniors John Adesola and Jamar Marshall Jr. placed third and fourth, respectively, in the 110-meter hurdles Friday at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.

Adesola earned bronze with a personal-best time of 13.28 seconds to become a first-team All-American for the first time in his career. Marshall followed closely with a 13.34 to also earn the first-team All-America designation.

Senior Grant Levesque earned first-team All-America honors with a fifth-place finish in the decathlon, scoring 7,797 points to become the fifth Cougar and the first Houston decathlete since 1987 to earn the distinction.

Levesque set personal bests in three events: he ran 13.99 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles, placed sixth in the shot put with a mark of 13.69 meters, and clocked 4:40.65 to finish 13th in the 1,500 meters.

Sophomore Antrea Mita earned second-team All-American honors after finishing in a tie for 13th in the high jump with a clearance of 2.15 meters.

Collectively, Houston earned 15 points and finished 19th in the nation despite two Houston entries failing to advance to the finals Wednesday.

The 4×400-meter relay of freshmen Damarien Jacobs, Sahfi Reed, King Taylor and senior Anthony East III earned second-team All-America honors with a 14th-place 13:04.36 finish.

East III earned an All-America Honorable Mention in the 400-meter with a 17th-place finish at 46.07.

