Celebrate Pride with these events in Houston

Houston is celebrating Pride month with various events around the city.

From drag fundraisers to refreshing pool parties, here’s a rundown on this year’s pride events you don’t want to miss.

Community events

June 15: Honor those who have contributed to the LGBTQ+ community in this free event hosted by the Montrose Country Club.

June 21: Montrose Center is celebrating 10 years of marriage equality with a mass wedding ceremony. The ceremony will be followed by a party reception to celebrate with loved ones.

Nightlife and Parades

June 22: Pride 365 will be hosting a pool party at the Heights House Hotel with live entertainment such as DJ’s, dancers and games.

June 25: RISE rooftop will be hosting a pride fashion show with LGBTQIA+ designers, models and DJs.

June 27: Discovery Green Park will be hosting Rainbow on the green, an 80’s 80s-themed event with live music from Pride Chorus Houston.

June 28: The 47th annual Houston Pride parade, hosted by Pride 365, will be returning to downtown Houston starting at 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festivity will be followed by an illuminated nighttime parade with booths, floats and live entertainment.

Fundraisers

June 29: Join Montrose Center at Heights Social for a pride brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a drag show from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 and All Stars season 10 star, Mistress Isabelle Brooks. All attendees must be 21+ and have a photo ID and tickets for the event. Guests are encouraged to use Uber or Lyft due to limited parking availability.

The funds raised for this event will be donated to the Montrose Center in memory of Mike Ralph, the uncle of Pride Brunch host Robert Wallace, who passed away in 1991 during the HIV epidemic.

After brunch, head over to Postino Montrose to enjoy an afternoon of drag bingo. Enjoy $5 cans of Eureka Heights Pride Bunny Beer; $1 from every can bought will be donated to support Youth Services.

