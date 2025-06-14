Column: The 2025 Houston baseball awards

Another season of Houston baseball is in the books, signed and sealed. While there were improvements made from the Cougars’ inaugural Big 12 season, a lot was still left to be desired, and the season ended with UH getting knocked out of the Big 12 Tournament in the quarterfinals against TCU.

While coach Todd Whitting and company are busy in the off-season, sportswriter Sean Paul is giving out awards honoring the best this season had to offer. From the hits to the catches, to a certain Canadian, these players showed up and showed out.

Performance of the Year: Malachi Lott vs Sam Houston (2/25)

While redshirt sophomore Xavier Perez’s 8 RBI night against Rice in the Silver Gloves Series opener was up for consideration, alumni utility player Malachi Lott takes the award for his performance against Sam Houston in the Don Sanders Cup opener due to his versatility and uniqueness of his achievement.

With UH down 3-0 against the Bearkats, Lott hit a solo home run that swung the momentum in the Cougars’ favor to give them a 4-3 win.

Lott also pitched two innings, allowing only one hit and striking out two batters, earning himself a win.

Lott became the first player since Brad Lincoln in 2006 to hit a home run and earn a win as a pitcher.

Game of the Year: Big 12 Tournament first round vs Kansas State

Going into the first round of the Big 12 Tournament, the Wildcats won the regular season series 2-1, with Houston picking up the one win in the third game.

After Kansas State took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, the Cougars went on a barrage, outscoring the Wildcats 9-0 the rest of the game to pick up the upset win.

With the victory, UH achieved its first 30-win season in the Big 12.

Golden Glove: Aaron Lugo

Taking the Golden Glove is senior infielder Aaron Lugo, who provided a calm and steady hand.

Lugo started a team-high 44 games at third base, with his 53 starts the second most on the team, showcasing his reliability.

Lugo was also named as an All-Silver Glove Series Third Base selection.

Silver Slugger: Xavier Perez

Perez showed why he’s been the x-factor for the team throughout the season, and that was on full display with his hitting.

Perez led the team in batting average (.305), home runs (9) and RBI (48), becoming the 14th Houston Hitting Triple Crown winner.

He also led the team in slugging percentage (.533), and his 13 multi-RBI games topped the team. His 15 multi-hit games were second on the team, and he had a team-high 11-game hitting streak. Additionally, he was one of three players on the team with a 5+ RBI performance and the only player with two four-hit games.

Who’s gonna give it to ya? Xavier Perez is gonna give it to ya.

Player of the Year: Antoine Jean

And rounding off the awards ceremony, we turn our attention to the Canadian lefty, graduate Antoine Jean, who had a season he will never forget.

Jean led the Big 12 in strikeouts per nine innings pitched (second in the nation), hits allowed, hits allowed per nine innings (second in the nation), strikeout-to-walk ratio, opponent batting average and WHIP.

He also tied for first in saves, second in runs allowed, earned runs allowed, ERA, pitcher WAR (pWAR) and third in total strikeouts.

Among the awards and accolades collected are: Houston’s second 100+ strikeout reliever in program history, Big 12 Pitcher of the Year (first relief pitcher to win it), All-Big 12 First Team, College Baseball Foundation National Pitcher of the Year Semifinalist, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Stopper of the Year Finalist, ABCA/Rawlings All-Central Region First Team(first Cougar pitcher to receive All-Region honors since Trey Cumbie in 2018 and 12th Houston pitcher to earn All-Region honors since 2002), Perfect Game All-America First-Team (first in program history) and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) All-America Second Team (Houston’s 29th All-American honoree).