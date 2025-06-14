Houston men’s basketball’s 2025-26 schedule: what we know so far

On Thursday, Houston men’s basketball and the Big 12 Conference released the league’s 2025-26 schedule matrix. The Big 12 returned to an 18-game schedule for the upcoming season.

Houston and the Big 12 had its first-ever 20-game schedule last season, in which the Cougars went 19-1.

Houston will be playing three teams twice home-and-away and six teams home and away each.

The teams that UH will face twice are Texas Tech, Baylor and Cincinnati.

The Cougars and the Red Raiders split their series 1-1 last season in two closely contested games, so next season should present similar fireworks.

For the home schedule, Houston will face Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Kansas State, West Virginia and UCF.

And for the away schedule, Houston will take on BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU and Utah.

This will be the third season in a row that UH will go to Allen Fieldhouse.

In addition, some non-conference games have been announced in the past several days.

On Nov. 3, the Cougars will be playing at home against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

And on Dec. 20, Houston will travel to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, to take on coach John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Hogs hold a 22-18 lead in the all-time series, with the last game between the two teams occurring on Dec. 2, 2017, where Houston won in decisive fashion, 91-65.

Dates for these games will be revealed later.

