Juneteenth events to attend in Houston

Houston is hosting various events from educational workshops to family picnics that people can enjoy for Juneteenth.

Here are some events happening around Houston:

1. Houston’s Children’s Museum will be hosting a dance party on June 19 with various activities and a live performance by DJ Ferbidden.

3.The Savoy will be celebrating Juneteenth with a brunch filled with family activities such as pony rides, a petting zoo, rock climbing and more.

4. The University Museum at Texas Southern University will be showcasing an art exhibition “Terms and Conditions: The Promise v.s. The Reality.” This art show follows the liberation of enslaved people and questions the “conditions” made about Black liberation.

5. Juneteenth Family Fun day will take place at Emancipation Park from noon to 4 p.m. There will be food trucks, an exhibition for U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, a movie screening and the pool and splash pads will be open for the celebration.

6. Buffalo Soldiers National Museum will be hosting a two-day event from June 20 to the 21 at the Houston Community College Central Campus. This is an interactive experience with storytelling honoring the U.S. Colored Troops. This event will also host a market to spotlight Black-owned businesses.

7. The Juneteenth Jamboree will be hosted by Houston Botanic Gardens on June 21. This event celebrates Juneteenth with the BLCK Market, a large gathering of small Black-owned businesses. The Rich Soil exhibit by African American artist Kristine Mays will also be showcased.

8. June 20 Saint Arnold Brewing Co. will be hosting a Juneteenth block party with live music, food, drinks and a small vendor market. This event has free entry and parking as well as giveaway opportunities.

