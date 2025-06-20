Preview: A new era of Houston football

At the University of Houston, sports are a major part of campus life, and football is no exception.

Cullen Boulevard comes alive on game days with multiple tailgates, loud music and a display of Cougar spirit up and down the street.

Houston’s student section is the place to be during the games and is filled with passionate fans representing the school, continuing the many traditions of a historic University.

The Cougars football program began in 1946 and has produced college football legends, including Case Keenum, David Klingler, Patrick Edwards, Andre Ware, Ed Oliver, Tank Dell and many more.

Houston’s move to the Big 12 Conference in 2023 showed its commitment to competing at the highest level. The Cougars went 4-8 overall and 2-7 in conference play in their debut season, which led to the hiring of new head coach Willie Fritz.

In Fritz’s first year, Houston showed some improvement, picking up key wins against TCU on the road and Kansas State at home. This fall, the Cougars begin their 2025 season with a Thursday night home game on Aug. 28 against Stephen F. Austin.

Three Friday games will highlight the season: home against Colorado on Sep. 12, away at Oregon State on Sep. 26 and away at UCF on Nov. 7.

Other key games include the Bayou Bucket Classic at Rice on Sep. 6, Family Weekend featuring the ‘Houston Blue’ uniforms against Texas Tech on Oct. 4, Homecoming against Arizona on Oct. 12 and Senior Day versus TCU on Nov. 22.

Houston will also face the defending Big 12 champions, Arizona State, in Tempe, Ariz., on Oct. 25.

Fritz made major changes this offseason, hiring two new coordinators. Austin Armstrong will lead the defense after coaching at Florida, and Slade Nagle will take over the offense after working with Fritz at Tulane. The staff was also aggressive in the transfer portal, adding several talented players.

The most significant addition is quarterback Conner Weigman from Texas A&M. He was once a top 25 high school recruit and brings a wealth of leadership and experience.

“Conner is a great young man, and he has probably already learned everyone’s name on the team,” Fritz said. “That is the kind of leadership you look for, especially from a quarterback.”

Houston ranked last in the Big 12 in offense last year, so the staff brought in five offensive linemen to improve protection and depth. They also added running back Dean Connors from Rice, who has totaled over 2,500 yards and 22 touchdowns in his career.

“My running back room here is awesome, and they have done a great job welcoming me in,” Connors said. “Our offense looks fantastic.”

The defense, which ranked fourth in the conference last season, added nine transfers. Senior defensive back Latrell McCutchin Jr. will be a key leader once again.

“We are excited about the guys we have added and they fit our culture,” Fritz said. “I really think they all can help us out and contribute.”

With a new look roster and renewed energy sparked by a competitive offseason, Houston is ready to make a statement in the Big 12.