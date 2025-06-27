Pizza Hut to open at Student Center South starting fall 2026

The vacant food spot in the Student Center South will now be replaced by Pizza Hut starting fall 2026. The decision came almost a year later, after the permanent closure of McDonald’s in summer 2024.

While there is no official announcement from the University, a Reddit user posted a banner in front of the empty spot announcing the arrival of Pizza Hut.

This isn’t the first time that Pizza Hut has made its home on campus. Although the strip where the campus bar, The Den, is located isn’t officially a part of campus, the pizza chain used to be right next to it.

This is a developing story and the Cougar will continue to report on it.

