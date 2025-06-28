J’Wan Roberts and Ja’Vier Francis sign Summer League deals with Utah Jazz, Golden State Warriors

Two more Houston Cougars are set to take the floor in the NBA Summer League, with forwards J’Wan Roberts joining the Utah Jazz and Ja’Vier Francis teaming up with L.J. Cryer on the Golden State Warriors.

After going undrafted, both Roberts and Francis signed Summer League deals in the days following the NBA draft.

Roberts spent six decorated years with Houston from 2019-25, becoming the winningest player in both the program’s history and Fertitta Center history.

This past season, Roberts also became one of only four Cougars in history to achieve both 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in his career.

Having redshirted his first year, Roberts’ role steadily grew in the following seasons, eventually becoming a mainstay in Houston’s starting lineup in 2022-23, and he finished his career starting 109 of his last 110 games.

Roberts averaged a career-high 10.6 points alongside 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in his graduate campaign.

Francis reunites with familiar face

Francis joins former Houston guard L.J. Cryer who signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Warriors on Thursday night.

Much like Roberts, Francis saw an increased role in his third year playing, starting all 37 games on Houston’s 2023-24 team which went 15-3 in Big 12 play to win the conference title.

Despite starting only seven games this past season and battling an injured groin early on, Francis was just as impactful, averaging 5.1 points and 4.4 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per contest, and shot a career-best 72.1 percent from the free throw line.

If Roberts and Francis make their teams’ final rosters, they would join Quentin Grimes, Marcus Sasser, Jarace Walker and Jamal Shead and UH alumnus in the NBA.

The Utah Jazz’s Summer League schedule is set to start on Friday, July 11, against the Charlotte Hornets while the Golden State Warriors kick off Summer League play that same day against the Portland Trailblazers.

Both will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center and Pavilion in Las Vegas.