Former Cougar Mylik Wilson gets summer league shot with Rockets

When the Rockets released their Summer League mini-camp roster, former Houston guard Mylik Wilson was among the names listed.

In his final college season, Wilson, 6-foot-3, averaged 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and shot 43.5% from the field, playing a key role off the bench under coach Kelvin Sampson.

A Rayville, La., native, Wilson spent three seasons at Houston after beginning his career at Louisiana and spending one season at Texas Tech.

During his final season, Wilson had several signature moments, none more iconic than when he buried a 3-pointer to send the game against Kansas into double overtime in Lawrence, Kan.

He closed out his Houston career with nine points in the Cougars’ national championship loss to Florida, as UH came up just short of its first-ever title.

While Wilson spent countless hours refining his craft in the gym, what truly defined him were the core traits of Houston basketball: grit, hustle and discipline. Now, he will see if his game can lift off at the next level.

“He is very athletic and quick-twitch, and off the court, he is a sweet kid,” Sampson said.

He will join three other Cougars from the national title runner-ups in the NBA Summer League: forward Ja’Vier Francis and guard L.J. Cryer with the Golden State Warriors, and forward J’Wan Roberts with the Utah Jazz.

