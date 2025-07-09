UH upgrades parking garages with card-tap system, license plate recognition

UH Parking and Transportation Services announced upcoming changes to campus parking on Wednesday via social media.

As part of a modernization effort, all garages and gated lots will be upgraded with new gate equipment that allows students, faculty and staff to tap their Cougar Card for quicker and more convenient access.

The touchless system is expected to reduce wait times and streamline the daily commute on campus.

In addition to the card-tap system, license plate recognition technology will be installed at the Welcome Center garages and the Elgin Street Garage in the coming months.

This new system will allow drivers to enter and exit without pulling out a card, using only their license plate.

“These upgrades are all about making your campus commute more convenient,” the department said in its post.

