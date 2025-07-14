Rockies select Antoine Jean in seventh round of 2025 MLB Draft

Houston baseball graduate reliever Antoine Jean was selected 197th overall by the Colorado Rockies in the seventh round of the 2025 MLB Draft on Monday.

The 2025 Big 12 Pitcher of the Year went 5-1 on the season, posting a 2.55 ERA across 67 innings and holding opponents to a conference-low .167 average. In recording 110 strikeouts, Jean finished second in Division I in K/9 to Tennessee’s Liam Doyle, and became the second Cougar in program history to record 100 strikeouts in a season behind Ryan Wagner, a first round draft pick who struck out 148 batters in 2003 to set a then-Division I record for K/9.

Jean’s turnaround campaign, fueled by improvements in his fastball in long relief and high leverage, also led to eight major accolades including six All-American selections, along with semifinalist and finalist selections for the College Baseball Hall of Fame National Pitcher of the Year and NCBWA Stopper of the Year, respectively.

The MLB draft pick signing deadline is on Monday, July 28 at 4 p.m. CST.

