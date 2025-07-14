Yankees select Connor McGinnis in 10th round of 2025 MLB Draft

Houston baseball junior infielder Connor McGinnis was selected 314th overall by the New York Yankees in the 10th round of the 2025 MLB Draft on Monday.

The 2024 JuCo national champion with Blinn College batted .343 and posted a 1.060 OPS with 19 extra-base hits, 18 walks drawn and 25 runs batted in across 31 games for Houston in 2025, helping the Cougars improve their Big 12 conference win total by five games and leading them to their first Big 12 tournament appearance two seasons into its conference tenure.

Despite a four-week absence due to injury, McGinnis arrived back in time to help clinch Houston’s spot in the conference tournament as the No. 11 seed and led it to a 9-2 opening round upset win over No. 6 seed Kansas State, as he went 3-for-5 with two doubles.

The MLB draft pick signing deadline is on Monday, July 28 at 4 p.m. CST.

