Houston swimmer Jenna Kerkman’s anthem proves she’s more than an athlete

Senior Jenna Kerkman gave up singing to focus on swimming in high school, never expecting that her life as a student-athlete would bring her music career back to the surface.

The peak of that unexpected revival came at the 2025 Men’s Final Four, when Kerkman joined three other student-athletes, each with their own unique sports journey and shared passion for music, to perform together.

Every year, the NCAA invites one representative from each of the four participating schools to come together to sing the national anthem as a group before the semifinal games. This performance celebrates not only athletic excellence but also the diverse talents of student-athletes beyond their sport.

As Kerkman stepped up to the microphone in front of nearly 70,000 fans at the Alamodome, she wasn’t just a swimmer in competition; she was an artist with a gift to share.

“I strive to be a multifaceted person,” Kerkman said. “I try not to be too much of one thing and develop myself outside of athletics. So I was just happy to have such an opportunity. It shows that, at least in some respects, the NCAA does care about you being more than an athlete.”

This past season, Kerkman helped the 200-meter relay team place fourth at the Big 12 Championships, but the Prosper, Texas, native continues to prioritize being more than just a swimmer.

Despite spending countless hours between practice and meets, the English major with a concentration in creative writing earned a spot on the Academic All-Big 12 Team, which recognizes athletes who maintain at least a 3.20 GPA either cumulatively or over the previous two semesters.

She was also honored with the 2025 Spirit Award at the Cougar Choice Awards for her support of other teams and her passion for the school and program.

Even with a demanding schedule, Kerkman continues to find time to prioritize an old passion.

During her junior year of high school, she taught herself guitar and rediscovered her love for music, which she hadn’t pursued since her middle school choir. By the time she arrived at college, she had learned several pieces. Her roommates became her first audience, encouraging her to share her talent with the wider campus community, a challenge she eagerly accepted.

Kerkman began sharing original songs on social media and performing at open mic events, gradually building confidence in her musical abilities.

Her anthem journey started on the pool deck, where she sang before swim meets, before expanding to larger stages, including a Houston Dash match and regular performances at men’s basketball games.

In 2024, she had extra motivation to root for a deep tournament run from the men’s team. She was set to sing the national anthem if the Cougars reached the Final Four, but the team fell in the Sweet 16, delaying her shot at the spotlight.

Still, the hope lingered. And in 2025, she finally got her moment on the biggest stage.

The day before the game, Kerkman joined Duke hammer thrower Moorea Mitchell, Florida volleyball player AC Fitzpatrick and Auburn distance runner Mary Katherine Malone for production rehearsals. Though all four athletes were familiar with the music, the collaborative element pushed Kerkman out of her comfort zone.

“I felt more nervous when we were learning it because I just wanted to make sure that I was getting it right,” Kerkman said. “I was on the harmony part, so it was a little different than what I would normally sing.”

Despite her nerves, Kerkman, who had sung the anthem solo many times before, found comfort in sharing the Alamodome court.

“It was so surreal,” she said. “But I had three other girls with me, so it didn’t feel like the same amount of pressure as singing by myself.”

For Kerkman, who is still exploring career options after graduation, the experience showed her that there is space for creativity in athletics.

“It definitely opened my eyes to how much goes into it,” Kerkman said. “It’s not just an athletic performance. It’s a show for everyone. Being able to work with people behind the scenes and see what goes on in these big sporting events is awesome. I love to see it.”

