College is scary? Not really.

The idea of college is always thrown at students like a final boss they have to conquer, hyping up the experience to be big and bad. When in reality, it is less intimidating than people think.

Compared to the high school experience, finding friends is a lot easier in college. Communities at UH are much more diverse and welcoming. The endless number of GroupMe’s, clubs or and Instagram pages are filled with people excited to start their new life. For freshmen, checking out the @uh2029class on Instagram can be a good start to see who your future best friend can be.

Everyone is navigating some separation from home, whether that be a 40-minute commute or years spent abroad as international students. This search for a safe place is common among most college students. In turn, you find that safe place through the people you meet. From organizations like The Cougar or gathering places like the M.D. Anderson Library, there will be a place you can call home.

The idea that classes will leave you drained and make it impossible to pass is only slightly true. Classes can be hard, but not unachievable. Freshmen are not going to be left in a helpless position. There are a handful of tutoring facilities such as LAUNCH, Knack tutoring, CASA and the Writing Center. So, take full advantage of them because they are there to help you.

Additionally, there are resources that aren’t provided by the University. Students will have to go out for themselves for things such as creating study groups and building relationships with the people in their major. Getting help from fellow classmates will make all the difference in the world. One of the best resources are the people you meet, as we all bring different experiences and skills we can all learn from.

We are all confused here, so finding other people to help work out problems will make your life so much smoother.

If you have ever felt lost or left behind compared to your classmates, congratulations! You are one step closer to becoming a full-fledged college student. With our course schedule taking over our lives sometimes, things can feel suffocating and overwhelming. College students are stuck with being treated like children with adult responsibilities, so even our expectations are confusing. This place is between a rock and a hard place, and all too familiar position.

We are diving headfirst into one of the most transformative stages of our lives. No tour or pamphlet can prepare us for the endless unknown possibilities. Being lost still means you’re going somewhere.

This new chapter can be very intimidating, but this is not an adventure you should be scared of. People like to twist the idea of college into something dreadful, but it’s all up to how you decide the narrative. Take hold of your future with a tight grip because you are going nowhere but up!

Anna Monroe is a junior journalism major who can be reached at [email protected]