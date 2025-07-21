‘Paws up!’: The UH traditions that every student needs to know

Life at UH isn’t just about test scores and assignments. It’s also filled with rich traditions that showcase the love and pride students have for being a Cougar.

The UH spirit stays alive with decades-old customs from the Cougar Paw to the Red Seas. Here’s a dive into the traditions and history that make UH unforgettable.

Then and Meow: The history of the University’s mascot

Shasta the Cougar has been the mascot since 1947. The University has had both a live and costumed version of Shasta throughout the decades.

In 1947, the Alpha Phi Omega fraternity purchased a live mountain lion to keep on campus grounds. The name ‘Shasta’ was chosen via a campus-wide contest won by student Joe Randol.

Shasta I-V were taken care of by the Cougar Guard, a group of students whose responsibility was to care for and transport Shasta. From 1947-1989, Shasta was transported to football games to amp up the crowd and show school spirit; however, in 1989, Shasta V had to be euthanized due to kidney failure. From then on, a new costumed mascot holding the same name was introduced.

In 2012, Shasta VI was purchased from Washington State and brought to the Houston Zoo, continuing the UH tradition of live mascots. He was euthanized in 2022 due to a progressive spinal disease and declining health.

In 2022, Shasta VII and Louie, two orphaned cougar cubs, were adopted by UH and are the current live mascots.

Despite not having a live version of Shasta on campus anymore, the Houston Zoo offers one free admission a year for UH students to enjoy the zoo and visit their beloved mascot.

Cougar Paw: The toe-tal history

Three fingers up with the ring finger and thumb down might seem like a simple hand gesture, but its history shows true unity amongst UH students.

The Cougar Paw was first presented in 1953, but it didn’t start with UH students. On the way to a football game against the University of Texas, Shasta I’s front paw got caught on the cage door, which led to her losing her toe. UT fans were quick to taunt her injury by holding their ring finger down to their palm during the game against UH. Although UH lost, students were able to flip the script in 1976 when the Cougars defeated the Longhorns 30-0 in their first year in the Southwest Conference. The Cougar Paw filled the stadium that day.

This cemented the Cougar Paw into UH history, highlighting that no matter what, the Cougars will never give up.

Cougar Red Fridays: “On Fridays, we wear red.”

If it’s a Friday, you better be wearing red. Students don’t have to wait until a game or event to show off their Cougar pride: That’s what Fridays are all about.

Whether you are a student, professor or alumni, wearing red on Fridays is a simple way to say “I am a coog!” Shasta’s Cones & More in Student Center South gives $1 ice cream scoops if you’re wearing red on Fridays.

Frontier Fiesta: The wild wild West

Towards the end of the spring semester, Fiesta City takes over TDECU stadium lot F to create a pop-up western town for a three-day event filled with activities, cook-offs and student performances.

Frontier Fiesta first began in 1939 but was halted at the beginning of World War II. In 1947-1959, the event welcomed an average of 20,000 attendees and was named the “Greatest College Show on Earth” by LIFE Magazine in 1958. During 1959, the festivity was once again cancelled, but was revived in 1992 and has been going strong since.

The festival is an all-inclusive event with free entry for all.

Cougar Blessing

Receiving your class ring is a reflection of a milestone, but before you get to put on that ring, it receives a blessing from Shasta himself.

Every ring spends a night at the Houston Zoo with Shasta in what is known as the “Blessing of the Rings.” After the ceremony, students wear the ring inward with the UH logo facing them until graduation. Once you cross that stage, students turn the ring outward to show that they are now part of the UH alumni family.

Homecoming

The homecoming season is exciting, with plenty of events taking place during the fall semester.

Though homecoming is famously tied to football season, it is also a week celebrating the University, its students and its organizations.

Each day of homecoming, there are different events for students to enjoy such as “Strut Your Stuff,” “Banner Competition,” “Block Party” and special performances.

Rub the Paw

In 2003, two UH alumni requested the Cougar statues outside of Cullen Plaza. They were sculpted by Alaska-based artist R.T. Wallen.

Today, students often visit the statue to rub Shasta’s paw for luck before a game, test or any special event that needs a little bit of Shasta luck.

Once a Coog, Always a Coog

Now that you know the traditions and history that make UH, you’ll be able to keep the traditions alive during your time here.

Whether it’s putting up a Cougar Paw or wearing red on a Friday, UH traditions connect students to the legacy and pride of the Cougar spirit.

