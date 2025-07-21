UH resources students should take advantage of 

With over 47,000 students enrolled at UH during the fall, the University has a variety of resources to make the transition into college easier. Here are a few must-visit places freshmen should go during their time at UH.

Women’s Gender and Resource Center

WGRC was established in 2004 and started off as a small cubicle before landing its own space in Student Center South. The center provides free resources to students such as menstrual products, condoms, pregnancy tests, first-aid supplies, snacks, a small selection of clothing, computers and a hang-out space.

The center also provides confidential services for students to talk with UH staff about issues that concern them, whether it’s related to their personal, academic or professional lives. WGRC can be a good place to start with concerns, as they can refer students to community resources that can better serve them outside of UH.

Student Health Center & Campus Pharmacy

The Student Health Center is located on the second floor and offers students non-emergency medical care. Students can schedule an appointment through AccessUH using the HealthyCoog Patient Portal.

Alongside its non-emergency care, UH also offers psychiatry services that can be scheduled by phone at 713-743-5149. The psychiatry clinic has board-certified psychiatric physicians who can evaluate symptoms and determine the best course of action. Prescriptions can be filled at the Campus Pharmacy or the student’s pharmacy of choice.

Located on the first floor of the Health 2 Building, the pharmacy sells a small selection of medicines for allergies, cold, flu and etc.

Academic

Learning Advancements for Undergraduate Cougars of Houston is UH’s official Learning Center. LAUNCH provides peer tutoring for students who would be learning from their classmates who are at the top of their class. There are tutoring sessions for all subjects, and hours can be accessed online.

UH also has a Writing Center that provides one-on-one writing consultations for all types of writing assignments such as final papers, scholarship essays, resumes and lab reports. Consultants can help students in all stages of their writing process, whether it’s brainstorming, reading a rough draft or a final look over. With online and face-to-face options, the Writing Center meets students where they are.



Religion Center

The A.D. Bruce Religion Center is UH’s hub for people of all faiths to practice and explore spiritually. It places a large emphasis on interfaith dialogue and hosts several events for the UH community. Its most notable event is serving free lunch on Wednesdays which draws a large crowd every week. The center also hosts Mass every Sunday.

It has reservable spaces for the UH community to use and is a popular spot for weddings, baptisms and memorials.

Accessibility Center

The Justin Dart Jr. Student Accessibility Center is the place to go for any accommodations and support services. It provides support for students with learning disabilities, physical limitations, psychiatric disorders and temporary or permanent health impairments. Students must register with the center first before meeting with an Access Coordinator who can address their needs.

Some accommodations include extended time on exams, note-taking supports, audio-recorded lectures and accessible furniture.

All of these departments aim to provide the best experience for students at UH, and knowing they exist is the best way to make the most out of these services.

