Here’s how to stay sane during everyday commute

UH is known for being a commuter school, with 85% of its students commuting to campus. This might make it easy to be late for classes, but with the right plan, you can still make it on time.

Here is a guide to help commuters navigate this commute:

Memorize routes

Learning the routes before classes begin, especially for those new to the city, is a smart way to save time.

By doing this, students won’t get lost during the first week of school, making it to the class in time.

Drive to campus and explore different possible routes a few days before classes begin to understand what traffic looks like at different times of the day.

This helps students get an idea of how much time it will take to reach campus in time for class.

It is also important to understand the routes within campus since UH is a big campus.

Not just commuters, but all freshmen should familiarize themselves with the locations of their classes and the time it takes to get from one class to the next.

Leave early

Houston traffic can be highly unpredictable. Therefore, it is advisable to leave as early as possible. Leave at least 15 to 20 minutes early to be safe.

Being early can also provide buffer time for unexpected delays like traffic accidents, bad weather conditions, road closures or even construction. This will also enable students to find parking spots in time.

Know your resources

As mentioned before, UH doesn’t provide its own services to commuter students. However, there are still some resources worth knowing.

The Commuter Ambassador program assists first-time in College commuter students in transitioning and understanding the routes and UH better.

The program pairs FTIC students with experienced upperclassmen who guide them and help navigate their day-to-day journey.

It is recommended that students register for a parking permit through Access UH.

Students taking classes at both the main campus and the Sugar Land campus can use the Cougar Line shuttle service to travel back and forth.

The shuttles can be tracked through the UH GO app or the Cougar Trax Website.

METRO also offers two direct routes to the main campus from the Mission Bend Transit Center, where students can get discounted Q cards.

Coogs on Alternative and Sustainable Transportation is an incentive program for students who carpool or utilize sustainable transportation to commute.

If students decide to leave early to beat the traffic, they can also catch breakfast at the Student Center, which opens at 7 a.m.

Students also get free access to the UH Recreation and Wellness Center, where they can work out and exercise if they arrive early.

Communication

Being a commuter student can be frustrating, but students should remember they are not alone. It is helpful to talk to fellow commuters and experienced students for advice.

Learning from their tips and tricks can help students adapt to the commute schedule quickly. Try to balance out stress and maintain a positive attitude.

Drive safe!

