How to join an organization at UH

Freshman year can be an overwhelming experience for many students. College life is most students’ first time living away from home and with people they don’t know. Joining college activities and clubs helps students make friends, expand on their interests and make the best out of their college experience.

University life is about trying new things and meeting new people. That’s where Get Involved, the University’s official website for student involvement, comes into play. Students can utilize this website to explore over 500 clubs and organizations, or campus events such as homecoming.

Here’s the unofficial guide to navigating the Get Involved website:

Step 1

First things first, visit getinvolved.uh.edu and sign in using your CougarNet ID. Once logged in, fill out the preference form under Recommended Events. This will create a unique algorithm that will recommend events based on your interests.

Step 2

Now, you are able to explore all the events and organizations. Click on the top left icon to open up the menu, and then click on organizations.

You can look through over 500 organizations and clubs from all categories, such as:

Cultural organizations: Celebrate your roots with organizations such as the Black Student Union, UH Filipino Students Association and the Association of Latinx/Hispanic Advocates and Allies.

Academic clubs: From psychology associations to business societies, UH has organizations that cater to your major to further prepare you for your career.

Special interest groups: Join clubs based on your hobbies, such as dancing and anime.

Service Groups: Help an important cause with groups like Habitat for Humanity and the Metropolitan Volunteer Program, better known as MVP.

Spirit and traditions: Keep UH traditions alive and join groups such as the Cougar Dolls and the Frontier Fiesta Association.

You can search by keywords, filter by categories or just click through until you find something interesting.

Step 3

Once you find something for you, all that’s left to do is click the blue “JOIN” button on the right. Make sure to scroll down to not miss any upcoming events, such as club fairs to get more information and present yourself, or workshops to get an insight into what is offered.

Step 4

Now that you have officially joined the club, it’s time to step up. Don’t forget to show up to events hosted by the club or association and meet new people.

Tips

Find an organization you love? Message them directly. Most organizations will have their contact information and availability posted on the Get Involved website. Take advantage of those resources and connect directly.

The Get Involved website is a doorway to opportunities found at UH where you can create the best college memories, and the best part, if you don’t find something that piques your interest, you can always start your own.