The journey of changing majors, what that can mean for you

For most students, the major they choose when entering college is something that has been on their mind since high school. Others try to test out what suits them best. For some, the major they pursue doesn’t align with their future interests or even conflicts with their personal beliefs.

“I was learning more about the fashion industry and how it is one of the top polluters and realized that wasn’t something I wanted to have a hand in,” said strategic communications alumna KiLee Skelton. “I had maybe a year left until I graduated.”

Skelton didn’t originally plan to study communications or work in the nonprofit sector, but her journey through different interests and personal challenges led her to reevaluate her goals.

“I was so stressed and unsure,” she said. “But I instantly felt relieved when I started attending UH and pursuing a career in nonprofit. I was probably unsure up until the day I graduated and realized the future opportunities I had in front of me.”

Throughout the process, she leaned on her support system to make decisions, especially when academic advising fell short.

“Luckily, I had the best support system,” Skelton said. “Talking to my family and family friends and learning about what they did in their careers really helped to influence my final decision.”

Changing majors came with setbacks for Skelton. She had to retake courses and lost some credits in the process, which delayed her graduation.

“I definitely didn’t graduate ‘on time,’ but everyone’s college timeline is different,” she said. “I felt like I had wasted that time and that all my hard work went down the drain. It definitely didn’t.”

Despite the detours, she says it was worth it.

Skelton now works in a role that aligns with her values and encourages other students to give themselves room to explore.

“It’s okay to not know, and it’s a lot more common than you think,” she said. “Everyone’s college timeline and life plan is so different. Don’t compare what you’re doing to what someone else is doing.”

Looking back, she sees how every step along the way helped her better understand who she is.

“Theatre is still something I’m passionate about and I’m still able to work in that field when I want,” Skelton said. “But it’s not how I’m making my living. If I didn’t make those decisions, I wouldn’t have the experiences or the lifelong friendships I have now.”