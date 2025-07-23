Backpack essentials for incoming students

The first semester of college brings excitement, challenges and new experiences for students.

Whether they have just graduated from high school and moved away from family or are commuting to campus for the first time, students often face long days filled with classes, meetings and study sessions.

Having the right items packed in your bag can help feel prepared and comfortable as freshmen navigate this new chapter.

Water bottle

A reusable water bottle is one of the most important items to carry, especially during Houston’s hot and humid summer months.

Staying hydrated helps students stay alert and focused throughout the day. Another option can also be to add hydration boosters like Liquid IV to water for an extra dose of electrolytes.

Basic school supplies

Pens, pencils and a notebook are useful for jotting down notes or ideas during lectures. Many students also prefer using digital modes of taking notes like a tablet or an iPad to reduce the usage of paper. This also makes it easier to maintain and keep a record of the notes taken.

A laptop is another must-have for completing assignments, checking emails and accessing online class materials. Phone and laptop chargers are equally important so devices stay powered during classes and study sessions.

Personal hygiene, health products

Students often spend many hours on campus, therefore packing essential toiletries can help stay fresh and comfortable.

Items such as deodorant for quick reapplication, sunscreen, lip balm, hand sanitizer, hand cream and sunglasses are all practical additions.

Students can also keep a small pouch with pain relievers like Tylenol or Advil in case of headaches or minor aches that can arise during a long day.

A light sweater is also another smart item to pack. While it may be warm outside, classrooms and lecture halls are often cold due to strong air conditioning. Having an extra layer can help students stay comfortable during class.

