Goodbye fountain, hello trees: UH projects unfolding on campus

The University is welcoming its newest freshmen class amidst a major transformation unfolding on campus.

During their first semester at UH, incoming students will notice that some areas around campus are closed off with construction zone signs. This is due to the ongoing projects that UH has planned. Here’s a rundown of the projects and their impacts on campus life.

Centennial Project

In anticipation of the University’s 100th anniversary, UH has begun what is being called the Centennial project.

The $43 million project will redesign key areas on campus, such as the Cullen Plaza fountain, which was removed in June, and University Drive.

University Drive

University Drive served as one of the main entrances on campus but will now remain permanently closed to vehicular traffic and will be renovated as a pedestrian-first passageway connected to Cullen Performance Hall.

This implies that University Drive will be blocked off by gates, and all vehicular traffic will be relocated.

Campus shuttle stops such as Cougar Ride and Cougar Line will be relocated to the Welcome Center North Garage.

Drop off, pick up and loading/unloading zones for Student Center South/North, M.D. Anderson Library, Ezekiel W. Cullen Building and Cullen Performance Hall will be redirected to 20-minute zones in lots 1B and 1E, accessible from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Visitor parking will be available for long-term loading and unloading.

Cullen Plaza Fountain

The Cullen Plaza Fountain, which was located between E. Cullen Building and Charles F. McElhinney Hall, has been demolished and is closed off to the public.

This area is in the center of campus and will be repurposed to promote community gathering and hold events. The changes will include seating areas for students and will create shading by adding sustainable landscaping.

In this zone, Farish Hall will also be demolished and will be fenced off.

Wilhelmina’s Grove

Wilhelmina’s Grove, adjacent to Cullen Family Plaza, will have numerous trees planted along the pathways and will add a covered stage and a water feature.

Loop Road

Loop Road from Cullen Blvd to Entrance 18 will be transformed to create a pedestrian-first pathway and will undergo an upgrade in the drainage system to improve water runoff and walkability. These renovations are set to be completed by the end of 2025.

Certain walkways around campus will be impacted due to the construction; however, the University has ensured ADA-compliant walkways will be set around the construction zones.

Students can see updates on the University’s Centennial Project Notifications website.

[email protected]