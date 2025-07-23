Houston’s a buzzing city waiting for you to explore it

Houston is the fourth-largest city in the U.S. and is home to 2.3 million people. Houston is often buzzing with activity, making it difficult to fully explore what the home of the Coogs has to offer.

Houston is full of rich culture and industries, from space exploration to diverse cuisines. There’s plenty to explore, making it crucial to learn how to use student resources wisely to make the most out of the college experience.

Here are some tips on navigating Houston as a Cougar:

Transportation

UH students get a 50% discount on the METRO fare. The University also offers a program called Coogs on Alternative and Sustainable Transportation, which gives students a METRO Q-Card with a monthly credit. Students must register with their student email at RideMETRO.org to apply for a student discount or to pick up a fare card.

On the METRORail, using the purple line goes through campus and connects students to Downtown, the Theater and Museum district.

Using HOV lanes as a student

When commuting to campus or simply wanting to explore the city, the High Occupancy Vehicle and High Occupancy Toll lanes offer faster routes during peak traffic hours.

UH students are able to take advantage of these as well:

Carpooling: HOV lanes are open to vehicles with 2+ passengers during rush hour. Consider carpooling with another student. This will not only save time, but students can split the cost of gas and parking fees.

Solo drivers: Students who are solo drivers can use the HOV/HOT lanes during off-peak hours for a fee with EZ Tag.

Exploring the City

In Houston’s Museum District, most museums are free on Thursdays. Hermann Park and the Houston Zoo are walkable from the METRORail.

Get student discounts on Astros and Rockets game tickets. Explore local venues such as White Oak Music Hall and House of Blues to enjoy themed nights from indie to hip-hop.

Studying near campus

UH has plenty of study spots on campus, but sometimes students need a break from routine and want to try new places to motivate their studying habits.

Doshi House is walkable from the purple line and is a fully plant-based, friendly stop for vegan and vegetarian students. Campesino Coffee House is not too far either an it is a Latin-based coffee shop that offers free wifi and has outdoor seating.

The Houston Public Library Downtown is a productive space with no distractions, or students can shake things up with a breezy study session at Discovery Green.

Staying safe while exploring

The University offers programs to ensure students’ safety while navigating the city. Download the UH Go app to track shuttles, have access to the campus map and receive safety alerts. UH also offers a free evening transportation program called Cougar Ride for students within a five-mile radius of campus.

Houston is a big city, and as any other large city it has varying safety levels. Students should walk in well-lit and busy areas during the night and inform someone of their whereabouts.

