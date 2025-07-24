Stay ready: Storm preparation tips for students

As hurricane season reaches its peak along the Gulf Coast, students and residents should prepare early and stay informed in case a storm impacts the area.

Running from June through November, hurricane season brings an elevated risk of tropical storms and hurricanes to the Houston region. For students both on and off campus, having a plan and emergency supplies ready can make a significant difference.

Basic essential items

Ensure to have an emergency kit prepared at all times. It should include bottled water, non-perishable food items, flashlights, batteries, a fully charged phone, medications, hygiene products, important documents and extra cash. Pet owners are advised to pack food, leashes and carriers as well.

It also advisable to pack a warm blanket and a pair of dry clothes if needed.

Take precautions

Ahead of a storm, it is recommended to fill the gas tanks of vehicles, secure outdoor items and adjust refrigerators to the coldest setting, according to the office of Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis.

During a hurricane, students and residents are urged to stay away from windows, avoid using gas or electrical appliances during flooding and never run generators indoors. If evacuation is necessary, they should take their emergency kit and follow directions from local authorities.

Stay informed

Officials stress that early preparation helps students and residents respond calmly and safely when a hurricane nears.

UH’s Hurricane Response Guide outlines campus-specific preparation and recovery procedures. The guide focuses on protecting the campus community, reducing damage and restoring academic operations as quickly as possible.

Students can stay informed through UH Alerts. Additional storm information is available through ReadyHarris.org, the National Weather Service and Houston TranStar.

Emergency contacts include 911 for life-threatening emergencies, 311 for non-urgent city services and 211 for evacuation assistance.

[email protected]