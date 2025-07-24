Enjoy the college journey, there is no deadline to graduate

Traditionally, incoming college students are expected to finish college in four years. However, with changing education systems and new standards for student life, it might take a little bit longer.

Nowadays, students can take up to six years to complete a bachelor’s degree.

Unrealistic expectations

The expectations of college students are ever changing due to the non-negotiable of having multiple jobs, internships and more schoolwork every semester. 70% of college students work an average of 30 hours per week, according to studies.

With the additional clubs, extracurriculars and internships, there is hardly any room for social life, much less a mental break. Of course, juggling these all-too-real expectations is different for everyone, but it is common nonetheless.

So the feeling that time is pressing like a can crusher is widely known.

Life changes

No, a student is not falling behind if they take more than four years in college and no, that is not uncommon. Therefore, you’re not alone.

The new “successful graduation rate” set by colleges across the U.S. has been moved to six to eight years. Still, most universities pressure students to finish in four years. Yet, we all know that life happens and other factors can affect how long it takes to graduate.

It could be a health scare, changing a major, putting family as a priority or simply needing a break. Whatever the reason may be, that should not cause a student to feel like a failure or unmotivated.

The idea that a student has to complete their degree in a certain amount of time can be damaging to a student’s mental health, especially if their circumstances don’t align with the expectations of a college degree. School can be done in multiple different ways, from taking one class every semester to 12 hours in a semester. Of course, this is a conversation that needs to be had with an academic advisor to find a solution that best aligns with your needs.

Give yourself grace

With every overwhelming aspect, it is not a crime for students to give themselves grace. Mental health is a very important factor in the success of every student’s college journey. So, giving the mind a break is necessary.

Whether this means cutting back on a class and graduating in five years instead of four, it will not shatter anyone’s academic success. This also leaves room for students to focus on academic material in class instead of rushing through all the assignments.

School is meant for learning and growing, so this extra time can give opportunities to appreciate the content of different classes. Giving grace to a packed schedule will improve overall health, thus leading to better grades in school without the constant pressure.

Adding another year will also allow students to have a life outside of school. Enjoying college life with friends and events will leave students with unforgettable memories.

A student is more than a college work machine, but a person, too. It is human to go out and have fun, even if that means adding another semester.

[email protected]