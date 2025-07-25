Eat like a champion: Healthy habits with basketball’s Alan Bishop, Lelia Petewon

For Houston men’s and women’s basketball, the road to a long, physically demanding season begins in those summer mornings before the sun’s glare is cast over the Houston horizon.

It’s their freshman orientation, where they’re introduced to the expectations and healthy habits necessary to succeed at the college level.

Though full-time students aren’t asked to take part in double-overtime thrillers or grueling Big 12 schedules, every week brings its own set of challenges academically, which requires them to be at their very best, health and nutrition-wise.

Enter Alan Bishop and Leila Petewon, who serve as the strength and conditioning coaches for the respective programs.

Both Bishop and Petewon have backgrounds as student-athletes, crediting their college strength and conditioning coaches as motivators for their desire to inspire student-athletes to become the best versions of themselves.

For each player to perform at their absolute best, proper training, rest and nutrition are essential. While the meals consumed by these student-athletes may differ from those of the average student due to the increased energy expended, the ingredients remain consistent for almost everyone.

Balanced meals fuel players both before and after games, and they can have the same effect on students throughout a college semester.

So what does a healthy, balanced plate actually look like?

According to Petewon, it incorporates a lot of whole foods, carbohydrates, fruits, vegetables, fiber and fat. Micronutrients, vitamins and minerals are also important, Bishop said, and if you “let your micronutrients drive your macros, you’re pretty much going to hit your balanced needs.”

Micronutrients are all the vitamins and minerals the body needs in small quantities to function properly, while macronutrients are the ones the body needs in large amounts to grow and recharge.

It’ll ensure one gets what’s needed throughout the day and keeps the diet as close to Mother Nature as possible.

“If you can chase it and kill it, or if you can grow it and pick it, I think it’s usually pretty good to put into your system,” Bishop said.

Avoiding foods that are “far away from what Mother Nature intended,” or at least using them sparingly, is also key. However, that can prove to be a challenge in college, given the access students have to numerous fast food places around campuses.

What meals can students prepare to energize them for the day?

Bishop and Petewon weighed in.

“A meal that starts with protein, I am an advocate of animal-based protein, if you have an issue with that for moral, ethical, religious reasons, more power to you, but I would highly recommend you start every plate with animal-sourced protein, which will also typically include healthy fats,” Bishop said.

After that, Bishop recommends completing the building process with fruits, vegetables, and healthy sources of carbohydrates, such as potatoes, rice, grains and similar foods. Nuts and seeds are also beneficial as healthy fats.

“I know very few people in this world who got sick by eating just a little too many salmon and blueberries,” Bishop said.

Petewon co-signed Bishop’s recommendations and noted the importance of healthy fats, nuts, fruits and vegetables.

“Those are great to have throughout the day in class, in between classes, I think it’s just as important not to kind of deprive yourself throughout the day and eat one big meal at the end, so making sure you’re consistent with your meal times,” Petewon said.

During times such as midterms or finals, academic performance matters even more, as well as being consistent with meal times and getting the necessary nutrition.

It not only impacts how players handle those high-stress moments in big games, but also students when a grade is on the line.

“Eat healthy all the time and you’ll probably get the results you’re trying to achieve,” Bishop said.

[email protected]