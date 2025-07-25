There’s power in campus connections

Now that students have made it into college, it’s time to overcome one of the most feared aspects: making new friends.

There is real power in the connections people make at universities. Connections can teach you new lessons or end up being your forever partner. By finding these support systems, they can become your home away from home.

Isolation is a common feeling

Going to a university with over 42,000 students may cause feelings of invisibility or being swallowed by the crowd. Between a packed schedule and a brand-new college life, even having the idea of talking to new people is hard.

This scares and makes students shy away from the chance of meeting new people, but this fear is normal. Feeling alone in a loud group where everyone seems to know each other is a common college feeling as well. Breaking the barrier of isolation is hard, but rewarding once the fear is overcome.

Community leads to connections

College was designed to be more than just a place for education, but also for business. Everyone knows someone who knows someone, especially at UH.

Through socializing, whether that be an everyday ‘hello’ to a classmate or a conversation with a professor, the opportunities are endless. The advantages of networking might not be instant but with a little bit of confidence, your network can lead to an unexpected opportunity down the road.

Beyond networking for career opportunities, being outspoken or active in class can help your personal growth.

For example, volunteering to start a study group for an upcoming test will offer new insights into problems. But without one person offering to come together, those connections might have never happened. In tough moments, collective thinking makes a difference.

Communities promote mental health

Mental health is one of the most important aspects in a college student’s life. Having a support group or simply having people to talk to can help battle feelings of loneliness, anxiety and stress.

When a campus feels huge and overwhelming, having a group where students can feel seen makes all the difference. Studies have shown that through finding companionship, even a person’s physical health can be improved.

When looking for communities, students want to look towards clubs and groups where people have a common interest. More often than not, people will find good friends while discussing a similar interest.

Having friends beyond the academic circle will promote a feeling of belonging. At UH, there are groups for just about everything.

From student-run dance teams to student car clubs, there is something for everyone. The best way to find a group is through any social media, like Instagram and Reddit.

Organizations on campus are open to help students or be a safe space.

Finding connections on campus can feel like a job or just really nerve-wracking. However, getting to college has already been one of the scariest things and now, building the community is how you make it home.

Anna Monroe is the Opinion Editor