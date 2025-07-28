Academic validation does not define you

While college is a journey of being independent and having fun for many students, it could also be their favorite competition.

Battling for the best grade, fighting for the finest internship and getting applauded for being top in the class are some of the things that motivate them to work even harder.

Traditionally, academic validation was a good motivator that kept students running toward goals to get positive reinforcement.

College is one of the most academically strenuous times in a student’s life so being stressed is normal. Students would find encouragement and the will to keep going through the acknowledgment of their hard work in classes and through their mentors. Finding academic validation would even stem from making loved ones proud.

But at some point, the hunger for validation through academic success can become dangerously threatening. This motivator to keep working hard would turn to obsession and eventually reverse the traditional positive impact.

While academic validation may look and feel great, this generation has students searching for self-worth in those approvals.

Studies have shown that 80% of college students fall victim to depression, negative self-worth and overall decline of health when striving for academic validation.

This correlation between negative self-worth because of a bad grade has harsh outcomes. The constant need to be better does not prepare students for failure and rejection, making them fall into the traps of being a perfectionist.

Academic anxiety affects 74% of university students, showing a decline in working memory and affecting their academic accomplishments. Social life, grades and health can all fall down due to this obsession, just like a domino.

For incoming college students, it is important to acknowledge that academic validation is not everything and does not define the identity of a student.

Grades and marks in classes are simply defining the work done, not the person behind the work. Creating a new mindset is essential to help balance mental health with a successful education.

To help break away from this mindset, focus on outside academics and pursue hobbies. Students should focus on holistic development rather than just sticking to their books.

It is also important not to run behind the concept of validation itself. Do what you love for yourself.

In most scenarios, people don’t like to fail or get rejected. In college, it will happen more than once. But failing means someone is growing and learning from mistakes.

When a bad grade pops up on the screen, it is normal to feel hurt. Afterwards, just take a moment and learn how to improve. A bad grade does not mean a student is a bad person.

Another way to help break away from the validation of academics is to focus on learning the material. Stress and pressure from classes can cause students to dissociate, even after reading the material over and over.

A break or two will help rejuvenate the mind and ease stress.

When your mind has been running and the pressure becomes too much, it’s time to take a break.

Anna Monroe is the Opinion Editor who can be reached at [email protected]