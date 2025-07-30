No bill, no maps, no clarity at UH redistricting hearing

The Texas House Select Committee on Redistricting held a public hearing Saturday at UH, drawing frustration and criticism from lawmakers and community members over the absence of a proposed bill and the intent behind the meeting.

The hearing was called in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s July 9 proclamation initiating a special session of the Texas Legislature. The session focused on redrawing congressional districts 2, 7, 8, 9, 14, 18, 22, 29, 36 and 38, all of which impact the Houston and greater Southeast Texas region.

Despite the hearings, many committee members voiced confusion about the committee’s purpose, as no redistricting bill had been filed.

“Many of us don’t know why we’re here,” several lawmakers said, referencing the absence of draft maps or legislation for public review.

Tensions flared during the session, including heated exchanges between the committee chair and other members over procedural questions and a perceived lack of transparency.

Several lawmakers and residents raised concerns that holding hearings without a bill undermines public trust and community engagement.

Democratic State Rep. Jon Rosenthal, whose District 135 includes parts of Northwest Houston, said the process appeared to lack fairness and inclusivity.

“This process is not about making things fair,” Rosenthal said. “It’s about taking the power and voice away from Black and brown communities.”

Members of the public were invited to provide testimony. Some shared concerns over gerrymandering, representation and voter suppression, while others demanded more transparency and time to review district proposals, which had yet to be released.

Saturday’s meeting marked one of several redistricting hearings scheduled across the state during the special session. As of now, no official maps have been made public, and the committee has taken no legislative action.

[email protected]