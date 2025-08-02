UH staff member sues for wrongful termination after reporting student safety concerns, discriminatory language, withheld pay

Former UH Assistant Director of Debate Eric Lanning has filed a civil lawsuit, alleging he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for reporting student safety issues, discriminatory language and unpaid reimbursements.

The lawsuit alleges the following statutory and contractual violations: Texas Whistleblower Act (Gov’t Code ch. 554), Title IX Retaliation (20 U.S.C. § 1681), Texas Payday Act and Fair Labor Standards Act (Lab. Code ch. 61; 29 U.S.C. § 216), Defamation and Declaratory & Injunctive Relief.

Student safety, language concerns

In court documents, Lanning and student debate team members allege that Coach Sherry Hall drove a student while intoxicated under the instruction of Director of Debate at the Honors College Robert Glass. Lanning also reported that Hall used the transphobic slur “tr***y” toward a competitor during the National Debate Tournament in April and continued to refer to the student as “it.”

In a separate incident at the same tournament, a student’s connecting flight to the tournament was cancelled, and he was instructed by Glass to debate virtually in the hotel lobby, according to student affidavits. Hotel security reportedly threatened to arrest the student for trespassing.

Lanning was not aware of the situation until a judge from the tournament informed him of the incident.

Finances

In addition to these incidents, Lanning and students also reported unpaid reimbursements for their work in the debate team.

According to court documents, the University owes Lanning $1,909.91 in reimbursable business expenses. As for student grievances, the lawsuit states that Glass was responsible for uploading receipts of a student’s expenses, but documents show that those receipts were not submitted.

Aftermath

Lanning reported the incidents to Honors College Dean Heidi Appel and Associate Dean Jonathon Williamson on April 11. Lanning was terminated on May 27.

Some members of the UH debate team have indicated they will not return, citing the Honors College’s handling of the situation.

The Cougar has reached out to the University and Lanning’s legal representative for comments, but has not received a response. This article will be updated as new information becomes available.

