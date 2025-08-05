UH athletics step up for flood victims in Central Texas

When historic flooding ravaged the Hill Country region of central Texas in July, it displaced many individuals and families from their homes, leaving them with few essentials as they started the process of recovering and rebuilding.

While the Kerrville community and surrounding counties have increased efforts through foundations and other recovery measures, the severity of the floods made outside help not just critical, but necessary.

In response, the University of Houston athletics announced a local, two-day disaster relief drive from July 17-18, aimed at uplifting all those impacted through donations of any kind and quantity.

Houston has seen firsthand how coming together during a crisis can restore hope in a community, having endured Hurricane Harvey in 2017, but now it was about supporting fellow Texans in dire need.

Fifth-year middle blocker Aidan Conner is one of those native Houstonians who lived through Harvey and saw how Texas rallied behind the city.

“We received help from other cities in Texas during that crisis, so to be able to see Houston give back to the rest of Texas means a lot,” Conner said.

Seven different programs, alongside athletic director Eddie Nuñez, who organized the drive, participated, including men’s and women’s basketball, track and field, football, soccer, baseball and volleyball.

By the end of the second day, about 1,700 cubic feet of supplies, including 220 cases of water, had been collected—enough to fill a box truck.

Across the two days, donors were reminded that any contribution, no matter how small, could make a significant impact.

“Anything helps. It’s a donation, it’s not mandatory, but the generosity of people is much-needed, and even the slightest thing goes a long way,” redshirt senior guard Emanuel Sharp said.

As much as the disaster relief drive displayed the generosity of Houston citizens, it equally showed the giving and selfless side of all the athletes.

Athletes like freshman point guard Kingston Flemings, who has ties to central Texas and knew some of those affected, believed it was especially important to offer relief.

“I’m from San Antonio. I knew a few of the victims for sure, so I think coming out here, being able to help in any way we can for those families. It’s a devastating thing to happen to them,” Flemings said. “We all wanted to come here right after practice. It’s a great thing we can do to try to hopefully help these families get through this.”

Aside from sport-specific skills and talent, a player’s character is as big an emphasis as anything throughout Houston’s athletic programs.

Several volunteers represented all of the participating programs, exemplifying the core values that their coaches and peers preach constantly.

“I tell our guys all the time, it’s really important to be a great student, a great player, but being a good person is much more important,” coach Willie Fritz said.

The coaches and players went up to donors’ cars, greeting them and loading all the supplies from their trunks onto steel carts.

For those impacted by the floods, it wasn’t just about getting water bottles, canned food or clothing: It was about feeling that people cared when they needed it most.

“I just believe in times like this we all need to count our blessings, and any way that we can try to send some comfort, support, we should step up and do that,” coach Matthew Mitchell said.