Preview: Ben Williams’ mission to rebuild Houston soccer

Teams aren’t gifted—they’re built. Built in the weight room, on the training pitch and in the quiet moments when no one is watching.

For the Houston Cougars’ soccer, 2025 marks the first brick of a rebuild. After a series of growing pains in the Big 12, the team is embracing a fresh start: one rooted in culture, development and the belief that the foundation laid today will power the success of tomorrow.

The vision

It starts with turning a new page in the head coaching department, where they acquired the services of Ben Williams from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Known for his relentless work ethic and emphasis on culture, William’s vision extends beyond immediate wins. He’s determined to build a program that can stand the test of time.

“When you look at Houston, it has a hard-working, underdog mentality. People go from nothing to something here,” Williams said. “That’s something we need to tie into our culture. That we are a hard-working, do-anything-we-can-to-be-successful program.”

The players have already taken William’s vision to heart, especially when it comes to work ethic and efforts.

“Always be on. Always maintain focus and concentration. The rest will come,” said graduate defender Ella Morgan.

Senior forward Cameryn Maddox shares the same mindset that one must have full commitment.

“Don’t drop off, don’t spare yourself and don’t pace yourself,” Maddox said. “Just 100 percent all the time.”

When it comes to style of play, Williams wants a style that not only entertains the fans but also has a purpose behind that.

“We’re not going to be a team that passes the ball a thousand times around the defensive third. We’re not going to be a team that launches the ball 70 yards,” Williams said. “No fan wants to come and watch a team that passes the ball 20 yards away from their goal and not have shots. It is pass to play forward, possession with a purpose. We want to go forward. We want to create chances. We want something that is exciting. Everything is on the front foot.”

The right people

When it comes to building a squad, you need the right players and the right coaching staff to compete at the highest level.

Joining Williams in his coaching staff are his former assistant coaches from SFA Izzie Vaccari and Peter Mulamba, former Miami (Fla.) assistant and goalkeepers coach Brooke Bradley and former Houston Christian assistant coach Howard Sturgeon, who joins the team as the Player Development Coordinator.

As for the players, UH have major names coming back to the team, including the Maddox sisters, Cameryn and sophomore midfielder Casey, sophomore goalkeeper Maggie Manning and graduate defender Alex Whitcraft.

Among the major transfers coming in include a fab four of teammates from SFA: junior goalkeeper Logan Pilgreen, senior midfielder Morgan Donohue, junior midfielder Ava Shannon and graduate defender and 2024 Southland Conference Defender and Scholar-Athlete of the Year Ella Morgan.

They were part of the 2024 SFA team that finished 14-wins, marking the largest single-season turnaround in Division 1, while also winning the Southland Conference Regular Season and Tournament championships.

While it can be difficult to adapt to a new setting, the new transfers are handling it very well.

“I thought the dynamic of the team was going to be off, but I think that everyone has been super awesome. Everyone is at the same level,” Morgan said.

What’s to come

With this amount of support, the Cougars will be looking to make the Big 12 Conference tournament for the first time in program history, and potentially, an NCAA Tournament bid. Williams said making it would be a huge achievement for the team

“The good thing about the Big 12 is as long as you can get into that conference tournament, you’re probably going to be close to getting an NCAA Tournament spot, just for the strength of the conference we have,” Williams said. “The first goal is just doing what we can do, and if we can do it well, it will lead us into that kind of path.”

Houston begins the season Thursday, Aug. 14, against the UTSA Roadrunners in San Antonio.

[email protected]