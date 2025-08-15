‘Defend the heck out of it’: Houston volleyball’s blueprint for excellence

Houston volleyball is entering the season as a quiet contender in a stacked Big 12 race. The conference is as competitive as ever, with six teams in the AVCA top 25. The Cougars remain on the periphery, still receiving votes and determined to prove they belong among the best.

This offseason, Houston focused on restoring its core, bringing in five freshmen and four transfers while welcoming back redshirt senior middle blocker Kellen Morin from injury. More importantly, the Cougars recommitted to the culture that powered back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2022 and 2023, alongside an even stronger level of competition in their own gym.

Houston’s coach, David Rehr and Morin participated in the first Big 12 Volleyball Media Days. Here are the takeaways from their appearance.

Morin’s return to the middle

Morin, who has NCAA Tournament experience, has been cleared to return after tearing her ACL in spring 2024. Her comeback brings a major boost to Houston’s front line.

“Everything excites me about her return,” Rehr said. “It’s hard to run a good offense and run a good defense without a quality middle. Losing Kellen, we thought we could band-aid it through the season, and it didn’t work. We got exposed sometimes.”

Morin last competed in 2023 and broke Houston’s single-season hitting percentage record, finishing at .388. Her 127 blocks put her at ninth in program history. While it has been a long battle to get back to her full form following the injury, she has spent the last year gaining a new perspective on the game and getting her body ready for competition.

“Every day she gains more confidence, and every day she gains that swagger back,” Rehr said. “It’s going to be fun to watch her play for real.”

New leading libero

Houston’s libero position has been rock solid in recent years, anchored by three-time Conference Libero of the Year Kate Georgiades. Now, with Georgiades gone, the search for her successor is underway and senior Alana Torres-Rivera, who’s spent the past three seasons learning behind her, has emerged as a strong candidate.

Torres-Rivera stepped into a larger role in 2024, appearing in 22 sets and most commonly providing a defensive spark off the bench. Freshman Gillian Pitts, a five-star recruit as per VBRecruiter.com, is also in the mix.

“(Alana) had that kind of steadiness to her and Gillian Pitts is doing a really good job. She is solid,” Rehr said. “Playing at the level she played at throughout club and the Dallas and TAV kind of life she’s been through those fights and she is ready to take the job too.”

Both liberos will receive mentorship from Georgiades, who is in a graduate assistant role for the Cougars.

A diverse setter group

Houston enters the season with a brand-new setter group, featuring freshmen Olivia Klimis and Tenesyn Frye, along with senior Lottie Scully.

While most of the team’s new additions began training ahead of the spring season, both Scully and Klimis joined later and have already begun to influence the dynamics of the position.

“I like our core and what we’re doing with it,” head coach David Rehr said. “Everyone brings something different. Tenesyn has great size and athleticism. Lottie can run the show. And Olivia is this little spark plug. She can get you back in it with quick rally points and throw the other side off.”

While each setter brings a unique energy to the role, Scully’s leadership and experience, including her 2024 America East Setter of the Year honor at Binghamton, give the group an edge and a steady presence heading into the fall.

‘Deepest roster in years’

It is not yet obvious who will hold the starting roles when the Cougars begin their season on Aug. 29, but what has become evident is the friendly fire in their gym.

“I think this is the deepest our roster has been in my four years at UH. If you were to ask me for a starting lineup today, it wouldn’t be the same as I told you yesterday,” Morin said. “Our team is so deep, and that makes our gym so much better because everyone is just battling for a starting spot. We are so excited to display what we have been working on.”

In Morin’s absence last season, redshirt senior Barakat Rahmon stepped up and led the team with 107 blocks. Redshirt junior Ella Wendel and sophomore Addisyn Pohl also bring starting experience, giving Houston depth and flexibility at the net.

On the outside, sophomore Lily Barron is back to full health after a foot injury limited her 2024 season. She made her mark as a freshman by finishing 10th on Houston’s all-time single-season service aces list. Senior Avery Shimaitis adds experience to the position, and the Cougars have further strengthened the group with incoming transfers: senior Brenya Reid, junior Halle Schroder and redshirt sophomore Alyssa Gonzales.

The team also finds strength in its willingness to work and embrace its own identity.

“We usually defend the heck out of it, and now we run a really quick offense,” Rehr said.“We’re bringing that back — trying to get the tempo up, be solid in those, trust our attackers and passers, and watch good things happen.”

With the season opener just weeks away, the Cougars are focused on getting back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023 and returning to their winning ways.

