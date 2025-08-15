Houston soccer narrowly escapes UTSA with a draw in season opener

The Cougars escaped the jaws of defeat to draw with UTSA 0-0 to begin the coach Ben Williams era.

After 89 minutes of action, the Roadrunners thought they had UH dead to rights after a foul from sophomore goalkeeper Maggie Manning inside the box led to UTSA being awarded a penalty kick.

Freshman forward Brooklyn Bailey stepped up to take the penalty, but her shot ended up hitting the right-side goal post to keep the scores level at the end.

Manning recorded her second career clean sheet and 50th career save during the match.

The first half of the match saw Houston’s offense have plenty of possession and create numerous chances, but it couldn’t convert in the final third. Even when they got close, UTSA’s defense was on point in shutting them down.

The second half got more intense. The Cougars put on more pressure offensively, but the Roadrunners upped their offensive game as well, leading to a lot of close chances.

In the 61st minute, UH redshirt junior defender Peyton Machado aimed her shot for the bottom left corner, but UTSA junior goalkeeper Jasmine Kessler stretched out for a heroic save.

Roadrunners senior forward Izzy Lane had a good chance during a counterattack in the 64th minute, where she received a pass, unmarked near the edge of the box, but her effort went over the bar.

Junior midfielder Ava Shannon had a great chance to break the deadlock in the 83rd minute, but her shot went just wide.

UH had 18 shots (seven on target) and seven corners, while UTSA had only 10 shots (three on target) and one corner.

Houston will now prepare for their home opener on Sunday, Aug. 17, against the St. Mary’s (TX) Rattlers.

[email protected]