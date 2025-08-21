Battle of the cats called off: Weather cancels Houston soccer game

Houston’s Thursday night soccer game against Sam Houston State was cancelled due to inclement weather in Huntsville, Texas.

The Cougars and the Bearkats were scheduled to collide at 7:30 p.m., but lightning in the area put the game on a weather delay.

Eventually, Sam Houston’s soccer X account confirmed it was officially canceled due to the weather. No makeup date has been announced.

UH will return home, where it will prepare to play against the Texas Longhorns on Sunday, Aug. 21, in its red out game.