Positional preview: Houston wide receivers that can breakout in the 2025 season

The wide receiver position in college football is one of the most important to be successful in today’s game.

College football has changed over time into a more pass-heavy game since the sport was first played.

In 1978, two rule changes were implemented that facilitated a more open passing game: defensive contact beyond five yards was restricted, and offensive linemen were permitted to use their hands to block.

“Football began as a power sport,” Los Angeles Times sports writer Bob Oates said. “It has evolved into a dominantly aerial battle in which the winning teams are those that display the most intelligence, creativity, daring and skill.”

Houston’s elevation of the wide receiver room

The Houston Cougars ranked last in the Big 12 Conference in total offense last season and averaged only 14 points per game.

Coach Willie Fritz addressed this issue in the offseason by landing two wide receiver recruits in the transfer portal.

The Cougars picked up junior Louisiana transfer Harvey Broussard and junior UAB transfer Amare Thomas in the offseason.

Broussard is from St. Martinville, La., and totaled 55 receptions for 803 yards and five touchdowns in his time with Louisiana.

The 6-foot-3 wide receiver is a versatile player who brings a wealth of experience to the Cougars.

“The red zone is my go-to,” Broussard said. “Jump balls, 50/50 balls, that’s my skillset, and I am going to use my advantage to do that.”

Thomas brings a unique skill set to the team, standing at six feet, and excels in multiple roles, particularly in the slot.

In the 2024 season, he had 62 catches for 670 yards and eight touchdowns with UAB.

His 62 catches placed him fourth all-time in UAB history for a single season.

“My game I would describe as more slice and dice and more in and out of the middle,” Thomas said.

Leaders of the wide receiver room

Senior wide receivers Stephon Johnson and Mekhi Mews both return from last season and are veteran leaders in Fritz’s system.

“Being in our position, I feel like we have the reps and know what it takes to be good as a receiver room,” Johnson said. “We know we have to lead by example every day, not just with our words, but with our actions.”

Johnson had 32 receptions for 402 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Cougars.

This year, he is the projected No.1 wide receiver and has a much bigger role.

“Post corners are my favorite route to run,” Johnson said. “I like the deep ball, but I also like dig routes, being able to catch the ball in the middle of the field.”

Mews is in his second season at UH after transferring from Georgia for the 2024-2025 season.

The 5-foot-8 receiver brings a different type of skill set to UH.

“I like option routes,” Mews said. “I’m more of a slot guy.”

Mews recorded 29 catches for 253 yards and a touchdown for Houston last season.

“For me, speaking up is how I go about influencing and helping the other guys,” Mews said.

Notable returners

Junior wide receiver Devan Williams has made a lot of noise throughout fall camp due to his catching ability in tight coverage.

The 6-foot-1, Temple, Texas native played all 12 games for Houston last season and had 11 catches for 127 yards and one touchdown.

Williams has developed a good connection with Weigman this offseason, and with an increased role, one can expect a significant increase in production.

“Right now I feel like I can run a route with my eyes closed and know when I need to open them when the ball is coming,” Williams said. “We got each other dialed in pretty well, and I think the trust and chemistry we built is good.”

Redshirt freshman receiver Koby Young is another name that has impressed during camp, having bounced back from a season-ending toe injury suffered early last year.

“I’m ready right now, I’ve been waiting since last year to play,” Young said. “Watching on the sideline knowing I could’ve made an impact or made that play was tough, that’s in the past, and now we are just taking it day by day.”

Young was a three-star recruit from New Orleans, La., and was most known out of high school for his speed and catching ability.

This will be Young’s first season back from injury, and he is ready to make the most of it.

“I want to make a statement and show the world who Koby Young is,” Young said.

Junior receiver Marquis Shoulders is also in his second year at UH after transferring from Tulsa for the 2024 season.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound speedster only played 71 snaps last season before missing the final nine games due to injury.

In his time at Tulsa, Shoulders had 19 catches for 306 yards and six touchdowns and is set to have a bigger role this year.

Notable freshman

Freshmen receivers Zaylen Cormier and Jaquise Martin have had an excellent fall camp and are projected to contribute for the Cougars this season.

Cormier is a 5-foot-11, 190-pound receiver that doesn’t played like a freshman.

He ranked as the No. 58 player in Texas while at Heights High School, where he recorded 34 receptions for 763 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.

Martin stands at 5-foot-10, weighing 180 pounds, and attended Rudder High School in Bryan, Texas.

He totaled 2,928 receiving yards and 41 touchdowns in his time in high school.

Houston’s offensive coordinator, Slade Nagle, praised the depth of his offense this season, noting that it is the group’s greatest strength.

Nagle is bringing a fresh approach to the offense this season and has a game plan that he has developed over his coaching career.

Mews, along with several other returners in the receiver room, has agreed that the team chemistry is far better this season compared to last.

With such a close-knit group filled with differently skilled guys who have bonded with their new quarterback, the coaching staff and most importantly themselves, expect Houston’s wide receivers to make some noise in the Big 12 this season.

“I just want us to be the best team we can be daily,” Johnson said. “Week in week out, I want us to win games… I want us to be an explosive offense and put points up and create a spark for us and the city.”

