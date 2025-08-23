Economical, space friendly dorm essential alternatives

Deciding what is necessary to pack for move in day can be stressful. Social media platforms such as TikTok and Pinterest are full of shopping lists and decor ideas, however not all of it is necessary.

There are many things students need when moving into a new space, however it is important to be mindful of what will be used and what will collect dust.

Therefore, here are some college essential alternatives that can be more economical and space friendly.

Don’t Need: Steamer, solution: Anti-wrinkle spray

Almost every video, article and Pinterest list says that a steamer is an essential. One of the perks of college is the amount of networking and professional opportunities available.

Those opportunities usually require business professional or business casual attire and of course, when attending these events students can’t show up covered in wrinkles.

However, a steamer takes up a lot more space and most wont use it when they are rushing to get to an event or interview. Instead, students can think of investing in a compact wrinkle-release spray or wrinkle-resistant clothing.

Anti-Wrinkle spray is a cheaper and more efficient option. A few spritzes can get rid of wrinkles in minutes, perfect for students on the go.

Don’t Need: Laundry detergent sheets, solution: Liquid detergent

Detergent sheets may seem eco-friendly, but they don’t dissolve well in dorm washers that are overused and less efficient. They are also pricier than other options, at around $15 per box for 60 loads.

On the other hand, liquid detergent is both cheaper and more reliable. For almost the same price it can provide up to 100 loads. Students can also buy liquid detergent in a pinch in the markets scattered across campus.

Quick tip, by recycling detergent bottles students can do their part for a better environment.

Don’t Need: A lounge chair, solution: Chair cushion

Those trendy lounge chairs on Pinterest may look appealing, but they’re rarely ever used. They often take up valuable space and become dust collectors.

At UH, every dorm comes with a desk chair. So instead of wasting money on a lounge chair, go for a cheaper option of a throw pillows or chair cushion to spruce up the chair that is provided!

Don’t need: Headboard, solution: Pillows

Headboards often cost over 100$ and are of little use in a dorm setting. However, it is understandable that students might want to buy one for the aesthetics.

Therefore, for a similar look and more comfort, a long support pillow paired with extra decorative pillows can create the same “headboard” effect without the high price, while also maintaining the aesthetics of the dorm.

Don’t need: Blender, solution (if necessary): A miniature blender

A full size blender often ends up taking space without getting much use. Most students don’t end up using it all.

However, for students who do make use of a blender, a small hand-held is a much better option. Compact blenders are often cheaper and easier to store.

[email protected]