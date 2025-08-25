Pixels vs. Paint: Students share mix feelings on newly added AI art course

This fall, the University will launch a new course called Art in the Age of AI. The course will be offered in a seminar format throughout the semester.

While many are hopeful about new learning opportunities, students are expressing mixed feelings towards this new addition.

Students’ concerns

A common anxiety around the course is is that it will open doors to more artificial intelligence classes that would replace artists, instead of supporting them.

“I was respectfully angry and a little bit outraged,” said art history junior Mia Lee. “It’s concerning to me that it could be paving the way for more generative AI-focused classes to worm their way into the school of art.”

It isn’t just about the class itself, but rather what it represents. Students highlighted how UH has strict policies for the use of AI on assignments, but is lenient on the use of AI in art.

“It feels very disrespectful how the University is so cautious about AI being used in assignments and regular classes, but they don’t apply that same sort of caution with art,” Lee said.

Referencing to UH’s decision to use AI-generated murals on campus, Lee also talked about how students don’t feel recognized as an artist on campus when the University decided to use generative AI rather than ask art students if they’d be willing to lend a hand.

However, the course being offered by an actual artist gives a sense of hope and relief.

“I looked into the class more to see if it was straight up a generative AI art class. It is not and is taught by an actual artist,” Lee said. “That makes me think it’s going to be more of a class that teaches how to use AI as a tool.”

Despite these frustrations, Lee says she remains cautiously optimistic as the future and technology are constantly advancing more each day.

“I just want people to be more aware so that if the school does try to introduce more AI-focused classes, we can find a way to push against it,” Lee said.

Art in the Age of AI: A class review

The course was designed through a Teaching Innovation Program award from the UH Office of the Provost, reflecting a University level interest in AI.

For this course, the lecture will aim to help students work critically and creatively with the new technologies being presented in modern day, said professor Abinadi Meza.

“The purpose is to help students use any tool they wish to with greater critical and creative skills in pursuit of their own visions and questions,” Meza said. “AI is already a standard general tool in the art world, but that doesn’t mean every artist should use AI in their work.”

The class is only part one of a two part seminar. The fall semester is focusing on the historical and theoretical aspect of AI. Students will not be engaging in making creative projects.

The spring semester will introduce part two, “AI studio.” In this section students will be given a chance to explore AI tools in different ways such as for text, sound and art.

“The point in part one of the seminar is to offer a substantive critical and historical foundation to the students,” Meza said. “They will then go on to explore using the tools creatively and conceptually in part two.”

The course offers students an opportunity to understand the benefit, risk and complications of technology in the art world.

Historical parallels through photography

Meza drew parallels between the current debates over AI art and previous controversies surrounding photography.

During the 19th century, the development of photography created enduring debates in the art world. It posed ethical issues on what constitutes art and the importance of a handmade creation rather than a mechanical one.

Meza emphasized how photography did not eliminate any previous discipline such as painting or handmade artistic practice.

“We could say it expanded artistic tools and objects toward a wider range of people and interactions,” Meza said. “In this way, it could be understood as a social and democratizing force, even if it raised – and continues to raise – ethical concerns.”

As AI becomes more integrated in the art world, institutions such as the Museum of Modern Art and Whitney Museum of American Art have already bought AI artwork.

